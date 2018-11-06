Guyana News

Large quantity of illegal pesticides seized on Corentyne – PTCCB

By Staff Writer
The items that were seized

Inspection and Enforcement Officers of the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals (Control) Board (PTCCB), in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force, on Sunday last thwarted what was described as a major smuggling operation and confiscated approximately 300 kilograms of illegal or unregistered pesticides.

A release from the PTCCB said that the operation which took place at approximately 11 pm, saw inspectors of the authority along with officers of the Guyana Police Force, descending on the home of  Veerasammy Armogan of Crabwood Creek Backland, Grant 1779 Corentyne, Berbice where the illegal pesticides were found among other contraband items…..

