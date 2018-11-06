Guyana News

Linden man gets one-year for escape from cops

By Staff Writer

A one-year sentence was yesterday handed down to a resident of Linden, who admitted to escaping from police custody.

Lester Johnson, 20, a mason, admitted that on August 24th, at the Wismar Police Station, while in lawful custody pending an investigation for breaking and entering and larceny, he escaped.

He, however, denied a charge that on August 21st, at Half Mile, Wismar, Linden, he broke and entered the home of Tia Niewenkirk and stole a $45,000 phone…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Mobile counselling vehicle for schoolchildren commissioned

Large quantity of illegal pesticides seized on Corentyne – PTCCB

Men held over Kwakwani midwife’s murder released on station bail

Comments

Trending