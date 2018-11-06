Man wanted for robbery found with gun in crotch

Police have apprehended the suspect in an armed robbery committed late last month.

The man, whose name was not disclosed by police but is said to be a 30-year-old resident of Hadfield Street, Lodge, was being sought after he allegedly robbed a Sophia resident on October 22, 2018.

Police reports have indicated that the alleged bandit was apprehended on Monday morning at a location in Kitty; a search of his person would have also revealed that the suspect had hidden in his crotch an unlicensed 9 mm pistol with two live rounds.

Stabroek News understands that he remains in police custody where he is being processed for court.