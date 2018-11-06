Men held over Kwakwani midwife’s murder released on station bail

The two men who were brought to Georgetown for questioning about the murder of Kwakwani midwife Paulette Wade were released on station bail by police yesterday.
Stabroek News understands that the two men were released on Monday afternoon following the expiration of an extension granted to police to keep them in custody without charge.
However, the men have been instructed to report to the police on a regular basis until the investigation is complete…..
