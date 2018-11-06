Guyana News

Mobile counselling vehicle for schoolchildren commissioned

By Staff Writer
The first ever Mobile Psychosocial Unit will service schools in Region Four (DPI photo)

Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry yesterday commissioned Guyana’s first ever Mobile Psychosocial Unit.

The Department of Public Information said that Henry noted that schools’ psychosocial support services are intended to create a safe learning environment for children while enabling them to attain age-appropriate development.

“It is my expectation that led by the Welfare Unit [we] will go to where the children are and provide the services where they are needed,”  Henry said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Large quantity of illegal pesticides seized on Corentyne – PTCCB

Linden man gets one-year for escape from cops

Linden man gets one-year for escape from cops

Men held over Kwakwani midwife’s murder released on station bail

Comments

Trending