Mobile counselling vehicle for schoolchildren commissioned

Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry yesterday commissioned Guyana’s first ever Mobile Psychosocial Unit.
The Department of Public Information said that Henry noted that schools’ psychosocial support services are intended to create a safe learning environment for children while enabling them to attain age-appropriate development.
“It is my expectation that led by the Welfare Unit [we] will go to where the children are and provide the services where they are needed,” Henry said…..
