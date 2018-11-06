No bail for accused in knife-point robbery

A labourer was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge that he robbed a man in a knife-point stick up.

It is alleged that Calvin Belgrave, in the company of others and while being armed with a knife, robbed Dellon Anderson of a cellphone, valued $36,000, and $20,000 in cash on November 2nd, 2018, at Brickdam and Cornhill Street, Georgetown.

The father of two pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him in Georgetown by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman…..