Guyana News

Vendor remanded on gun, ammo charges

By Staff Writer
David Bernard

A greens vendor was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman read the charges to David Bernard, 32, who pleaded not guilty.

The first charge against Bernard states that he had in his possession a 9mm pistol without being a licensed firearm holder on November 1st, at Broad Street, Charlestown,…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Palm Court assault victim undergoes surgery to stop internal bleeding

Brazilian gov’t change won’t affect Linden to Lethem road project

Man wanted for robbery found with gun in crotch

Comments

Trending