Vendor remanded on gun, ammo charges

A greens vendor was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman read the charges to David Bernard, 32, who pleaded not guilty.
The first charge against Bernard states that he had in his possession a 9mm pistol without being a licensed firearm holder on November 1st, at Broad Street, Charlestown,…..
