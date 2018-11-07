Accused in brother-in-law’s murder believed to be mentally unstable

The suspect in custody for the murder of Paradise, East Coast Demerara resident Justin Peterkin, who was bludgeoned and chopped to death on Monday morning, is suspected to be mentally unstable, a reliable police source has told Stabroek News.

Peterkin, 39, of Paradise, East Coast Demerara, who was a father of two and an electrician by trade, was gruesomely murdered by his brother-in-law for reasons unknown.

According to the police source, investigators have been working to ascertain the motive of the murder from the suspect, who was taken into custody on Monday, but they were unable to attain a detailed statement from him given his disposition…..