Baramita man charged with murdering wife

By Staff Writer

A Baramita, North West District man was on Monday remanded for the murder of his common-law wife Ruthina Thomas, whose lifeless body was discovered along a roadway in the community.

The accused, Ruben Baird, of Baramita, North West District, in Region One, was not required to plead to the charge, which alleged that he murdered Thomas on October 24th…..

