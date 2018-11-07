Cop ends life one week after fatal Bee Hive accident

Police constable 23388 Oswin Argyle, who was the driver of a car that was involved in the fatal accident just over a week ago along the Bee Hive Public Road, has ended his life.

Argyle, 23, of Lot 24 Supply, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, died on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital after reportedly ingesting a poisonous substance.

Argyle was the driver of vehicle PWW 5851, which was involved in an accident on October 29th, and which claimed the life of his passenger, Keiolla Fortune-Thomas, 27, of Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara…..