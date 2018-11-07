Guyana News

Cops on trail of remaining suspect in East Coast carjacking and abduction

By Staff Writer
Melroy Solomon

With new intelligence gathered, Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus has said the police are working to apprehend the second suspect in last Thursday’s carjacking and abduction on the East Coast of Demerara.

Brutus yesterday told Stabroek News that investigators are working with the information they have received and that checks were made for the suspect but they have so far come up empty handed.

He added that his division is collaborating with ‘A’ Division to apprehend the suspect…..

