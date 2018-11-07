First Lady’s Office launches ICT training programme in Anna Regina

The Office of the First Lady, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), on Monday launched an Information Communication Technology (ICT) training programme at the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI), Anna Regina in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region (Region Two).

The Ministry of the Presidency said during the launch of the programme, the fourth for the year, Principal of the ETI Rawl Pearce offered two two-year scholarships in ICT to the Valedictorian and Best Graduating students of the BIT-ICT programme.

“We are going to offer scholarships for two years for the valedictorian and best graduating student. Let this be the drive to push you to do well in this programme,” he was quoted as saying in a ministry statement…..