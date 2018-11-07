Guyana News

GuySuCo worker accused of causing Industry collision

By Staff Writer
Damage to the body of the car resulting from the collision with the pick-up.

A young woman and her family are thankful for life after suffering minor injuries from a vehicular collision, which was the result of the alleged reckless driving of an employee of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) yesterday afternoon.

Stabroek News was informed that the accident occurred around 2 pm at an intersection at Industry, where a pick-up bearing license plate PPP 6412, allegedly the property of GuySuCo, slammed into the right side of a car and left the three occupants of the car traumatised.

Kezia Joseph, one of the occupants of the car, related that at the time of the accident, she was seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, while her grandmother was seated in the back. The car was being driven by her mother…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cop ends life one week after fatal Bee Hive accident

Stabbed Timehri prisoner discharged from hospital

Stabbed Timehri prisoner discharged from hospital

Chinese medical team awarded Foreign Link Award

Comments

Trending