Jordan maintains economy was propped up by drugs under PPP/C gov’t

-dismisses private sector call for proof

By Staff Writer
Winston Jordan

While Finance Minister Winston Jordan maintains that the economy was being sustained by proceeds from the drug trade under the former PPP/C administration, he has dismissed a request by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) that he provide evidence to back up his pronouncement.

Jordan said the PSC wrote to him based on a letter he had written to Stabroek News but he was quick to point out that he never singled out any specific person or organisation.

“If, as Bob [Marley] says ‘who the cap fits,’ that is fine. I was amazed when I got a letter… asking me to provide proof to the private sector. I am doing budget and I really don’t have time to waste, essentially,” Jordan told a press conference last Wednesday…..

