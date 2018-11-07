Ministries partner with Carnegie in school reintegration initiative for teen moms

The ministries of Education and Public Health, in collaboration with the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE), last Friday launched a school reintegration initiative for teenage mothers.

The initiative falls under the “We Care” programme, which is orchestrated under the Ministry of Public Health’s Community Parenting Support Groups.

The “We Care” programme initially linked teen mothers with their communities to provide them support in raising their child, then later evolved to include the Ministry of Education, which began providing support in the form of hampers. Coordinator of the Mental Health Unit, Travis Freeman, had noted that the ministry was also responsible for opening an antenatal clinic as well as a health and wellness clinic for adolescent mothers…..