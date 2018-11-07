No proper accounting for funds disbursed under school feeding programme in regions 7 & 9   -Auditor General

Millions of dollars spent under the Ministry of Edu-cation’s School Feeding Programme in Region Seven and Region Nine cannot be properly accounted for, according to the Auditor General, who has found that in some instances school treasurers had the cash in their personal possession.

As part of the $2.099 billion allotted for dietary needs, the sum of $1.727 billion was allocated for the national school feeding programme, of which $73.644 million was spent for 11 schools in the two regions during last year…..