Palm Court assault victim discharged after emergency surgery

Romario Baljeet, the victim of a recent assault at popular nightclub Palm Court, and who subsequently underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding, has been discharged from the hospital.

Romario’s father, Ken Baljeet, told Stabroek News that his son, who had already undergone two surgeries for the injuries he sustained during the attack, underwent a third one on Monday after the family noticed there was excessive bleeding from his wounds.

“We woke up and noticed blood on the bedsheets and his towels and after the bleeding would not stop we decided to take him to the Diamond Hospital, where we were then advised to revisit Wood-lands Hospital, where he was initially treated,” the senior Baljeet said…..