President leaves hospital; statement to be issued after checks are completed

President David Granger is resting comfortably at an official residence following an intensive series of tests by specialist doctors immediately after he arrived in Cuba on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, a release today from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

The President is receiving treatment at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirugicas (CIMEQ) in Havana. Clinical analyses are still incomplete and the statement said that it is expected that the Guyana Embassy in Havana will issue a statement when enough evidence is available. The Head of State, the release said, has responded satisfactorily to medical interventions over the past week, however, and is recovering well.

“President Granger wishes to assure all citizens that he is receiving the best possible medical advice and attention. The President wishes to thank Guyanese for their expressions of concern”, the release said.

Whereas an October 30th press release had said only that the President was going to Cuba for medical investigations, today’s release spoke of “treatment” and “medical interventions”.