Removal of utilities delays Timehri roundabout

The construction of a roundabout at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, which should have been completed in 24 weeks, has been stalled for more than a year due to “complications” regarding the removal of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Com-pany (GTT) and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) utilities that were present at the site.

This is the explanation provided by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, according to the 2017 Auditor General’s report, which was tabled last month in the National Assembly.

The $74 million contract for the project was approved by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on August 2nd, 2017, and records show that the contractor, Gaico Construction and General Services, was advanced just over 40% of the contract sum…..