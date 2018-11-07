Second Women’s Empowered Leadership Conference held

Several women entrepreneurs from across Guyana converged on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) for the second Women’s Empowered Leadership Conference.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, facilitator of the event, Abbigale Loncke, explained that the two-day conference was aimed at providing a platform for female entrepreneurs to have discussions as well as mentoring and networking sessions.

She also said the workshop is geared towards empowering women through education and encouraging them to start their own small businesses, which she believes will alleviate poverty. “If we have to build better and safer communities, and if we have to break the cycle of poverty it is very important that women are at the forefront of both education and investment and that is why conferences like these are important,” Loncke was quoted as saying…..