Stabbed Timehri prisoner discharged from hospital

By Staff Writer

Eon Ward, 25, the prisoner who was stabbed multiple times at the Timehri Prison on Saturday last, has been discharged from the hospital, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed.

Ward had suffered eight stab wounds at the hands of a fellow inmate during the altercation, in which a prisoner warden was also injured.

Meanwhile, Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that the assailant, Roy Jacobs, who is serving a life sentence, can face wounding charges. However, Chapman pointed out that investigations are still ongoing and police would only know the way forward once they are completed…..

