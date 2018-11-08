Autopsy shows constable in Bee Hive fatal accident died from pesticide poisoning

An autopsy performed on police constable 23388 Oswin Argyle, who reportedly ended his life on Monday, showed that he died from poisoning.

Argyle was the driver of a car that was involved in a fatal accident just over a week ago along the Bee Hive Public Road.

The autopsy was performed by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh at the George-town Public Hospital Mortuary. It concluded that Argyle died from pesticide poisoning…..