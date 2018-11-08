Guyana News

D’Urban Park charges will be refiled using evidence in Auditor General’s report –Jagdeo

By Staff Writer

The opposition People’s Progressive Party intends to refile private criminal charges for corruption against the government in the construction of D’Urban Park facilities using as evidence the Auditor General’s 2017 report, says Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.

He stated the party’s intention to file the charges in response to a question on why allegations, he made yesterday at his weekly press conference, against several government ministers were not reported to the police…..

