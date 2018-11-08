Female friend of murdered Kwakwani woman’s spouse taken in for questioning

A friend of Paulette Wade’s husband has been taken into custody for questioning as police continue their murder investigation.

Wade, 37, also called ‘P,’ of Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River, was reportedly strangled and bludgeoned to the head sometime between the evening of October 25 and the morning of October 26.

Following Wade’s murder, six men from the area were taken into custody, two of whom were brought to Georgetown for further questioning by police. They have, however, since been released on station bail and are expected to report to the Kwakwani Police Station every morning…..