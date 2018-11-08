GTT unveils Christmas promotion

GTT yesterday unveiled its Christmas promotion.

A release from GTT said that hundreds of patrons joined the company at Stabroek Market yesterday for the launch of ‘GTT +Sized Christmas’.

GTT’s CEO Justin Nedd disclosed his company’s intention to spend $8 million in cash and prizes with more winners this year.

“We know that Christ-mas is a big deal for all Guyanese, so as the do more company, we are giving more to several communities across Guyana. It will be a +Sized Christmas with GTT this year where one lucky winner will be the owner of the grand prize BMW X1, which comes with one year free insurance as well as one year free Super 95 gas from GuyOil!”….