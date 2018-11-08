Jagdeo flays bridge takeover

Even as he condemned the takeover of the Berbice Bridge by government, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that he will also oppose a 19-year contract extension for the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI).

“The 19 years extension, can that be justified? No,” Jagdeo yesterday told a press conference he held at his Church Street office.

“I don’t believe nineteen years is even practical. That is doubling the life of the extension. That bridge is supposed to come back to us (government) free of cost in twenty years. To give it back to the shareholders for another twenty years, it’s unbelievable and I don’t believe that you need to do that for another nineteen years,” he further stated…..