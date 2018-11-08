Man gets life sentence for rape of girl, 3

Deon Aaron, who was convicted two weeks ago for sexually penetrating a three-year-old girl, was today sentenced to life imprisonment.
Aaron, 53, was unanimously found guilty on October 24th by a 12-member mixed jury for the rape of a child under the age of 16, between March 1st and October 20th, 2016.
Police say the man used his fingers to rape the victim…..
