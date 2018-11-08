Partnership formed for health and safety in oil and gas industry

Caribbean Surgery Inc. (CSI) has partnered with a Canadian-based company – Safework Solutions – to launch the Caribbean Safework Solutions Inc. (CSSI) and head of the CSI, Dr. Surendra Persaud says that Guyanese need to change their “Caribbean laid back attitude” if they are going to work for the oil and gas industry.

At the launching of the event at the Cara Lodge hotel last evening, Persaud noted that the company is a fully incorporated Guyanese company and is a “majority woman-owned company.”

“The ExxonMobil oil find offshore Guyana has the potential, and I say has potential, to positively impact on every single Guyanese. However, as Guyanese we need to recognise something – this is a new industry to us all and we will need to find methods that fast-track our ability to meet the needs of this industry,” Persaud said, while noting that the industry is different from all the others the country has experienced before and does not have the patience that Guyanese have been accustomed to…..