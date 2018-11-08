PPP/C elected councils will not support rates and taxes hike – Jagdeo

People’s Progressive Party/Civic-elected councils in the local authority areas will not support any increase in rates and taxes and every three months they will make known their financial status to citizens, says Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.

He said PPP/C-elected councils will also widely consult in developing work programmes so that resources are used in the interest of the people and the focus of councils will be on providing services.

“We are not over-promising at the local level,” Jagdeo said, because of inadequate resources to deliver…..