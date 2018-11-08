Guyana News

Red Creek’s HEYS scheme gets a boost

By Staff Writer
Some of the sewing machines (DPI photo)

As the government continues skills training via the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme, residents of the Red Creek community in Region Eight received equipment to begin sewing and carpentry workshops.

A team from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs handed over the equipment which included, sewing machine, a generator, carpentry tools among others, a release from the Department of Public Information said yesterday…..

