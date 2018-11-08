Red Creek’s HEYS scheme gets a boost

As the government continues skills training via the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme, residents of the Red Creek community in Region Eight received equipment to begin sewing and carpentry workshops.
A team from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs handed over the equipment which included, sewing machine, a generator, carpentry tools among others, a release from the Department of Public Information said yesterday…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments