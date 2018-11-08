Solicitor General emphasises absence of valuation in land cases against Brassington, Singh

Continuing her arguments yesterday, Solicitor General Kim Kyte-Thomas held strongly to the position that no basis had been laid by either Dr Ashni Singh or Winston Brassington to warrant withdrawal of the misconduct charges levelled against them over the sale of government lands.

Singh, the former Finance Minister and Brassington former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) are challenging the charges laid against them by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In their application challenging the validity of the charges, the men are seeking to have the DPP’s decision to institute the charges against them reviewed and ultimately quashed…..