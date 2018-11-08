South Ruimveldt man charged with causing death of cyclist

A South Ruimveldt man who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and related offences, was yesterday placed on close to $400,000 bail.

Trevor Singh, 25, of 3210 South Ruimveldt, was read the charge of causing death by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that Singh, on November 1, at the corner of Cornhill Drive and Aubrey Barker Road, rode motorcycle CV 2681 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Floyd House…..