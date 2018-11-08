Guyana News

South Ruimveldt man charged with causing death of cyclist

—slapped with four other charges, including driving while unlicensed

By Staff Writer
Trevor Singh

A South Ruimveldt man who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and  related offences, was yesterday placed on close to $400,000 bail.

Trevor Singh, 25, of 3210 South Ruimveldt, was read the charge of causing death by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It is alleged that Singh, on November 1, at the corner of Cornhill Drive and Aubrey Barker Road, rode motorcycle CV 2681 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Floyd House…..

