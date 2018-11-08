Trio accused of attempted murder during wedding house debacle, freed of charges

Three men hailing from West Coast Berbice, including an older man, his son and his nephew, were yesterday found not guilty of the offences of attempted murder and wounding with intent, following a jury trial.
The charges against Rajnarine Ishri, 48, his son, Kumar Ishri, 21 and nephew Sandeep Toolsie, 19, all of Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice, had alleged that they attempted to murder Henry Garrett, 28, of Number 23 Village, West Coast Berbice, in March, 2016. The three were also accused of having committed wounding with intent…..
