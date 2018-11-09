Armed robbery accused charged over gun, ammo

After being apprehended by police for allegedly committing an armed robbery, suspect Charles Stoby was yesterday remanded on three charges.

In addition to armed robbery, Stoby, 30, was also charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition, which police say he had on his person when they arrested him.

The city court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on November 5th, 2018, at Alexander Street, Kitty, Stoby had a 9 mm pistol in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence…..