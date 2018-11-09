Enmore man gets 23 years after admitting to killing drinking buddy

An Enmore man was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years behind bars by Justice Sandil Kissoon after he admitted to killing a drinking companion, whose body was subsequently burnt and buried in a shallow grave to hide the crime.

Initially indicted for the capital offence of murder was Joel Narine Persaud, who pleaded not guilty to murdering Gangaram Bharat, called ‘Bumpy,’ at Enmore, East Coast Demerara, between June 28th and July 4th of 2012.

He, however, admitted guilt at the High Court in Georgetown to the lesser count of manslaughter for unlawfully killing Bharat…..