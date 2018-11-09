Breaking News
Fly Jamaica in crash landing at Timehri, all passengers believed to be safe

The Fly Jamaica plane at the CJIA this morning.

Fly Jamaica made a crash landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana this morning. All passengers and crew are believed to be safe.

Fly Jamaica Airways Chairman, Captain Ronald Reece issued the following statement:

“We can confirm that Air Jamaica flight OJ256 bound for Toronto has returned to Georgetown with a technical problem and has suffered an accident on landing. At this time, we believe that all 118 passengers and 8 crew members are safe. We are providing local assistance and will release further information as soon as it is available.”

