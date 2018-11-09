Guyana News

Guyana and Chile to forge closer agri ties

Agriculture Minister, Mr. Noel Holder during his meeting with Chilean Ambassador to Guyana, HE Patricio Becker

Chile is looking to forge greater ties with Guyana in the area of agriculture.

Earlier this week, newly appointed Chilean Ambassador to Guyana,  Patricio Becker called on Agriculture Minister,  Noel Holder.

A release from the ministry said that during the meeting the potential for agriculture development between the two countries was discussed.

“The agricultural potential of the South Pakaraimas in Region 8 (Potaro/Siparuni) has significant potential for sub-tropical agriculture as exists in Chile and will be explored through collaboration with the Chilean  Government, even as the two countries look to further strengthen the already existing relations in several areas,” Holder said in an invited  comment.

Earlier this year, Chile and Guyana inked an agreement which catered for the deepening of co-operation between the two countries by promoting the exchange of experiences in the energy and mining sectors.

