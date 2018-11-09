Man gets 22 years in jail for killing over claimed bike theft

Months after the Court of Appeal overturned his death sentence and ordered a retrial, a Laing Avenue man was yesterday sentenced to 22 years and ten months in prison for killing a man over the claimed theft of a motorcycle.

While in 2013 a jury had found Terry Kissoon guilty of murdering Troy Smith, at his retrial the jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

Starting from a base of 25 years, Justice Sandil Kissoon yesterday deducted seven years for time the accused spent on remand. However, he added three years for two previous convictions for armed robbery and unlawful wounding recorded against the accused. Another two years were added to the sentence for the fact that the accused used a gun in the commission of the robbery, even though he repeatedly denied this at the sentencing…..