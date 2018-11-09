Guyana News

Ruling on local gov’t changes to be handed down today

By Staff Writer
Bibi Shadick

High Court judge Gino Persaud is to deliver his decision today on the challenge mounted by Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner and PPP member Bibi Shadick to the activation of what she contends are new Local Government Areas (LGAs) sometime after those elections are held.

His judgment will come on the heels of additional lengthy submissions which were made by counsel for both the applicant and state during an almost three-hour hearing yesterday morning…..

