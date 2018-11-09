Section of new Vreed-en-Hoop road undergoing repairs

Four months after its commissioning, just over 200 feet of the recently refurbished and upgraded Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara road has had to undergo repairs after developing large cracks and depressions.

When Stabroek News visited the area on Wednesday, significant works had already started on the section, which residents said have been ongoing for more than two weeks.

“They come and they dig out the section and done do nuff work on it. I think they just have to pave it back over now but before it was bad, bad,” one resident, who identified himself as Smith related…..