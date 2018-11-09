Guyana News

Section of new Vreed-en-Hoop road undergoing repairs

—works fall within defects liability period

By Staff Writer
The section of the Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, road that is currently being repaired

Four months after its commissioning, just over 200 feet of the recently refurbished and upgraded Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara road has had to undergo repairs after developing large cracks and depressions.

When Stabroek News visited the area on Wednesday, significant works had already started on the section, which residents said have been ongoing for more than two weeks.

“They come and they dig out the section and done do nuff work on it. I think they just have to pave it back over now but before it was bad, bad,” one resident, who identified himself as Smith related…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Two accused found guilty of murdering Williamsburg mandir watchman

Enmore man gets 23 years after admitting to killing drinking buddy

Corentyne residents fearful after robberies

Comments

Trending