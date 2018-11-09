Guyana News

Two accused found guilty of murdering Williamsburg mandir watchman

By Staff Writer
Ryan Persaud (left) and Shivnarine Jainarine

Two men were yesterday found guilty of murdering a Williamsburg mandir watchman in January, 2013, after a lengthy trial in the High Court in Berbice.

The two men, Shivnarine Jainarine, also known as “Sammy,” of Train Line Dam, Port Mourant, Corentyne and Ryan Persaud, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice, were on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a 12-member jury.

The men are accused of murdering Jagdat Ramcharran, also known as ‘Ronald,’ 61, a security guard of Bloomfield, Corentyne, between January 6th and January 7th, 2013…..

