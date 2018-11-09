Witness tampering charge discharged against Sohan

A witness tampering charge which was instituted against attorney at law, Chandra Sohan in June was yesterday dismissed in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Alex Moore, after a no-case submission was made by Sohan’s defence team.
Sohan, 52, of Lot 47 Palmyra Village, was charged at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court with attempting to obstruct the course of justice in the PI into the charge against Marcus Brian Bisram and the five other accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments