Guyana News

Witness tampering charge discharged against Sohan

By Staff Writer
Chandra Sohan

A witness tampering charge which was instituted against attorney at law, Chandra Sohan in June was yesterday dismissed in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court by Magistrate Alex Moore, after a no-case submission was made by Sohan’s defence team.

Sohan, 52, of Lot 47 Palmyra Village, was charged at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court with attempting to obstruct the course of justice in the PI into the charge against Marcus Brian Bisram and the five other accused in the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Corentyne residents fearful after robberies

Ruling on local gov’t changes to be handed down today

National parties’ political baggage no good for communities, independent city candidate says

By

Comments

Trending