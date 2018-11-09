Woman’s burnt remains found after Freeman St fire

The charred remains of a woman were pulled from the debris of her Freeman Street, East La Penitence home yesterday after a fire of unknown origin.

It is suspected that Arlene Moses, 46, died in the blaze. After some uncertainty as to whether the woman was at home at the time of the fire, her remains were eventually found hours after in the smouldering debris where her bedroom was once situated.

Residents told Stabroek News that they saw thick smoke rising from the house. ….