Guyana News

Zoning, accountability take centre stage as residents meet city council candidates in Subryanville

By

Once again the question of zoning and accountability dominated a community engagement between residents of Georgetown’s Constituency Two and those who hope to represent them at City Hall.

Three of the five candidates contesting the First Past the Post election in Constituency 2 (Kitty North, Central and South and Subryanville) showed up at the Diocesan Youth Centre, in Subryanville ready to plead their case to residents.

Shondel Hope of APNU, Arnold Sukhraj of the AFC and Independent Candidate Fay Clarke all told residents that if elected they will work to improve drainage, better manage green spaces and involve the community in every stage of its own development…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

National parties’ political baggage no good for communities, independent city candidate says

By

Armed robbery accused charged over gun, ammo

Guyana and Chile to forge closer agri ties

Comments

Trending