Zoning, accountability take centre stage as residents meet city council candidates in Subryanville

Once again the question of zoning and accountability dominated a community engagement between residents of Georgetown’s Constituency Two and those who hope to represent them at City Hall.

Three of the five candidates contesting the First Past the Post election in Constituency 2 (Kitty North, Central and South and Subryanville) showed up at the Diocesan Youth Centre, in Subryanville ready to plead their case to residents.

Shondel Hope of APNU, Arnold Sukhraj of the AFC and Independent Candidate Fay Clarke all told residents that if elected they will work to improve drainage, better manage green spaces and involve the community in every stage of its own development…..