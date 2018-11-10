Guyana News

Abel Seetaram detained over alleged assault of cop, released on bail

By Staff Writer
Abel Seetaram

Abel Seetaram, APNU+AFC Region Five councillor was on Thursday evening arrested in Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice, after he allegedly assaulted and verbally abused a police constable attached to the Fort Wellington Police Station and was released on $10,000 station bail last evening.

The incident is said to have occurred at a People’s Progressive Party/Civic community meeting.

According to information gathered, the PPP/C on Thursday afternoon held a community meeting at Gossai’s Square, Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Fly Jamaica plane crash lands at CJIA -no fatalities

By

Look seven generations ahead and work towards energy security, economic diversity

By

Fly Jamaica passenger recounts crash landing

By

Comments

Trending