Chief Justice sets December for ruling on validity of misconduct charges against Singh, Brassington

Having completed hearing all arguments, acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC has tentatively set Decem-ber 3rd for ruling in the challenge mounted by Dr Ashni Singh and Winston Brassington to the validity of the charges levelled against them over the sale of government lands.

Singh, the former Finance Minister, and Brassington, former head of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), are challenging the charges laid against them by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

At a final hearing for arguments on Thursday afternoon, attorney Anil Nandlall who is representing the men sought to refute the state’s contention that no basis had been laid by his clients to warrant the charges being withdrawn…..