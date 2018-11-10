Guyana News

Ex-soldier freed of gun, ammo charges after prosecution fails to prove case

By Staff Writer
Jamal Hazel

Jamal Hazel, the former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier who was charged with the illegal possession of a pistol and ammunition at the start of the year, was yesterday freed of the charges after the prosecution failed to prove its case against him.

It was alleged that on January 13th, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Hazel had a .380 pistol without being the holder of a licence.

On the same date, it is also alleged that he had in his possession nine .380 ammunition rounds without being the holder of a licence…..

