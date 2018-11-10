Experience versus youth in G’town Constituency 10 race

When residents of Georgetown’s Con-stituency 10 (Albouystown-Charlestown) vote on Monday, they will have three choices for their direct council representative in the persons of Heston Bostwick, of APNU, Brittany Eversley of the AFC and Ron Amos of the PPP/C.

Bostwick, who was selected by APNU as the proportional representation candidate at the 2016 polls, is now contesting under the First Past the Post system as the current representative, Malcom Ferreira, is not seeking re-election.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Bostwick stated that he has been campaigning again in the constituency and he is ready for the election…..