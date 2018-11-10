Fourteen firemen questioned over theft from Fly Jamaica plane

Fourteen firefighters were questioned by police yesterday amid claims that they stole personal items belonging to the crew and passengers of the Fly Jamaica aircraft that crash-landed yesterday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

This was confirmed by both Divisional Commander Calvin Chapman and Fire Chief Marlon Gentle.

While Chapman only confirmed that the officers were being questioned, Gentle explained that 14 of his officers both those who were on duty and those who showed up at the scene to offer assistance were being questioned…..