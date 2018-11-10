Opposition-appointed GECOM members complain about missed statutory meeting

The three PPP/C-nominated members of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have criticised Chairman, Justice James Patterson for failing to hold a meeting in the final week before Local Government Elections which are scheduled for Monday, November 12.

According to the commissioners, there has been no meeting since the Disciplined Services voted on November 2 which means they have not been briefed on the process nor been able to address concerns raised during voting on the day.

At an emergency press conference held yesterday at the office of the Leader of the Opposition, Commissioner Bibi Shadick noted that she and the other two commissioners had written to Patterson requesting that the statutory meeting missed due to Tuesday’s holiday be rescheduled but had received no response. Shadick argued that there are several election-related matters which need to be addressed…..